KCET: Karnataka govt to challenge HC order on revising ranks, says minister

Karnataka Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Monday said the state government will challenge the High Court order asking authorities to re-do the Common Entrance Test (CET) rank list.

Narayan said this after chairing a meeting with officials and legal experts.

“Considering the injustice caused to fresher students because of the order, the government has decided to challenge it,” Narayan said. “Advocates will decide appealing before the same single bench or go before a double bench," he said.

The High Court on Saturday directed authorities to redo the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) rankings for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology for the academic year 2022-23 by considering both PU and CET marks in a 50:50 ratio.

Also Read | Move on HC order on KCET rankings after getting AG's report: Bommai

The order will come as a relief to as many as 23,000 candidates who sat for KCET again this year.

Narayan explained that the HC order would disturb the CET ranks of 1.5 lakh fresher candidates. “Those who have approached the court are sticking to a single technical issue. They should have understood the decision taken by the government," he said.

Meanwhile, Narayan said that the government is concerned about the repeaters and their issue will be resolved without causing injustice to them. He even assured that the CET process would be completed within the given time frame.

Higher education principal secretary Rashmi Mahesh, Collegiate and Technical Education department commissioner P Pradeep, KEA Executive Director Ramya S and other legal experts were present in the meeting that Narayan chaired.