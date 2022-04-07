KCET ranks: II PUC scores to carry 50% weightage

Scores in both the II PUC exam and the KCET 2022 will be taken into account while determining students’ eligibility for admission to professional courses, according to the higher education department.

During the last year’s Karnataka Common Entrance Test, the department had done away with the II PUC results while preparing the rank list because students were promoted without taking the board exams in view of the Covid lockdown. But this year, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will be switching back to its earlier policy.

The KEA conducts the KCET for admissions to undergraduate engineering, pharmacy, agricultural science and architecture courses. In order to be eligible for admission, a student must get at least 45 per cent marks in the II PUC science subjects. The rank is decided by giving equal weightage to the II PUC science score and the KCET performance.

KCET registrations delayed

Meanwhile, registrations for the KCET 2022, which were to start on April 5, have been delayed. The registrations will take at least another week, an official from the KEA

said.

The delay has been necessitated because the KEA is in the process of providing students with unique codes that would help them apply for all competitive exams conducted by it through a single registration, the official added.

The unique code will consist of student details like name, address, parents’ contact information, SSLC marks card, caste certificate, etc, the official said.

The KEA will keep these details for the next five years. Students will be able to use the code while applying for postgraduate admissions or other competitive examinations conducted by the KEA.

The KCET 2022 will be held on June 16, 17 and 18. Candidates can register online up to April 20.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: