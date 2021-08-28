KCET results by Sep 20, counselling in October: Ashwath Narayan

The results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) will be announced in 20 days and counselling will begin in the first week of October.

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan announced this during his visit to a few of the test centres here on Saturday.

“We are planning to announce the KCET results by September 20 and the counselling process will begin in the first week of October. On day one, the test was conducted without any discrepancies with all safety measures and Covid protocols in place,” said the minister.

Of the 12 Covid positive registered for KCET, four candidates tested negative later and wrote the exam with other candidates.

“They were allowed to write examinations with other candidates. However, those who tested positive were allowed to write exams from the Covid care centres identified by the district administrations,” Ashwath Narayan said.

Despite the weekend curfew in border districts like Dakshina Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru and Kodagu, the test went off smoothly.

On day one of the test, 2,01,816 students wrote the exams. The students attempting the test were happy about both the question paper and the safety measures in place.

On Saturday, the test was conducted for Biology and Mathematics.

Papers easy

Speaking to DH, Rakshith C N, a student, said, “Both the papers were easier than expected.”

“I was scared to enter the premises due to Covid pandemic, but the arrangements at the test centre were excellent and helped us to write the exams without any tension,” said Gagan S Rao, an engineering seat aspirant.

However, some students and faculties raised objections over a few questions in the Mathematics paper.

Following the complaints from students, the faculty at Narayana PU college in Ramamurthy Nagar, Bengaluru, have decided to write to the Karnataka Examinations Authority.

Some errors

“The issue raised by students was correct. The answer options provided for question number 23 and 28 in B2 series were wrong and question number 60 itself was wrong,” said a Mathematics faculty.

These questions carry one mark each. “We will file objections for the same when they release key answers,” said a student.