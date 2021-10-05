KCET results don’t matter to 3,000 candidates this year

As many as 3,000 candidates have not bothered to know their performance in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021.

It’s been almost a fortnight since the results of KCET 2021 were announced, but these candidates have not contacted the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for their results.

This year, the KEA had withheld the results of around 12,000 candidates due to non-submission of several documents. Of these, 9,000 submitted the necessary documents and got their results released. But the rest 3,000 have neither submitted their documents nor approached the authorities regarding results.

According to officials from KEA, many of these candidates would have written various entrance tests, including NEET and JEE.

“This is the routine every year. Some candidates write the test, but are not interested in getting their results,” said an official.

According to officials, the number has increased this year compared to previous years.

“The results were withheld due to non-submission of marks card of II PU and other documents. This year the number has increased slightly,” officials said.

KEA officials say that of the 3,000 candidates who have not claimed their results, majority were OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) candidates.

“These candidates have written their exams here based on the court directions. To release their results, we need a direction from the court,” officials said.

They said this had caused a setback for at least 1,500 candidates in their rankings.

“If these candidates had not appeared for the test, ranks of at least 1,500 candidates would have improved,” the officials said.

The KEA has given a deadline for these candidates to get their results by the time document verification begins, towards the end of October.

