KCET: Students advised to reach centres 2 hrs early

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has advised students writing the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) on Saturday to reach their exam centres two hours ahead of schedule.

The first KCET for Biology will be held from 10.30 am to 11.50 am. The second one from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm is for Mathematics.

In a statement, KEA executive director Ramya S said the KEA and the Bengaluru Traffic Police have taken appropriate measures to avoid inconveniences to students. “In case any student is stuck in the traffic, she must must show her KCET admission ticket and the police will help,” Ramya stated.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided to students whose test centres are located on Vittal Mallya Road. “A few centres are very close to the venue where the oath-taking ceremony will be held. Hence, we’ll provide breakfast and lunch for students at those centres to students,” Ramya said. There are 11 such centres.

Once students enter the test centres, they will not be allowed to go out until the exams are over.

The KCET examination process will be videorecorded to ensure transparency and check malpractice. In case the exam hall doesn’t have CCTVs, the centres have been asked to video record the entire process.

Meanwhile, the KEA has instructed students not to wear full sleeve dresses or shirts. This is to avoid malpractice. Wristwatches, calculators, mobile phones and other electronic devices are barred inside the examination hall. Wearing any kind of jewellery and bangles is restricted along with high-heeled slippers, jeans pants and T-shirts. Girls must wear salwar suits only.

Boys are to wear only half-sleeve shirts and pants along with sandals. No tucking of the shirt. Only plain water bottles are allowed inside the examination halls.