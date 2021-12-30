KDA tells state cricket body to implement Kannada in administration

The Kannada Development Authority (KDA) has insisted the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to implement Kannada at all levels of administration.

A team lead by KDA chairperson Nagabharana visited the Association at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The visit came in the wake of a complaint by a Bengaluru-based social activist Marilingegowda Mali Patil alleging that KSCA had not adopted Kannada in administration.

During the visit, the KDA authorities verified all the communications and reports of the KSCA and insisted them to implement Kannada in administration. The Association was told to prepare its annual report in Kannada.

"We have asked for the details of the cricket clubs affiliated to the KSCA and also instructed them to design website in Kannada," a statement by the KDA said.

The sources from the KDA told DH that the KSCA had been directed to conduct training camps at government schools to encourage and identify the talents who are not capable of availing private coaching. The chairperson of KDA also directed the association members to take necessary measures for selecting maximum players from Karnataka to the team, said a source.

