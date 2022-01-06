KEA document verification put off due to weekend curfew

The KEA officials themselves were worried that the candidates have not submitted RTPCR negative reports

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur
  Jan 06 2022, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2022, 06:56 ist

The document verification process for UGNEET and PGCET for Horanaadu and Gadinaadu Kannada candidates held on Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) premises on Thursday was a mess.

Hardly anyone followed Covid appropriate behaviour during the process and candidates and parents who have accompanied them were seen without following any social distancing.

The KEA officials themselves were worried that the candidates have not submitted RTPCR negative reports though they had travelled from border districts of neighbouring states.

The KEA has postponed the documents verification scheduled for January 8, following the weekend curfew announced by the government. But it will be held on Friday as per the schedule. "When the government suspended such gatherings in Bengaluru Urban districts considering the surge in Covid-19 cases, how can KEA conduct document verification where students from outside Karnataka take part," questioned a parent.

