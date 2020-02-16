KEA faces stern test over CET as key post lies vacant

With just two more months to go for the Common Entrance Test (CET), the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is struggling with “exam preparedness” as the government hasn’t filled the vacancy of a key decision-maker.

The post of the Administrative Officer (AO), who holds the “complete charge of things” at the KEA, has been lying vacant since November 2019.

“The AO is vested with powers to clear files and monitor file movement,” a source in the Higher Education department said, adding that any misstep will have serious consequences and affect the candidates taking the exam.

In Karnataka, CET 2020 is scheduled to take place from April 22 to April 24.

Besides setting in motion the CET 2020 process by issuing online applications, the authority also conducts recruitment exams for various departments, including the wings of Transport and Law departments.

In the absence of AO, the public relations officer has been given additional charge. However, officials said the arrangement has caused inconvenience due to delay in decision-making, and that many grievances remain unaddressed.

In the recently “updated” organisation chart released by the KEA executive director, the AO’s post has been left blank. It has remained vacant since November 2019 when the previous AO, Shilpa M, was transferred out of KEA. The move came just a day after she filed a police complaint about data breach.

An official said this was the first time the KEA was functioning without an AO since its inception in 1994 to conduct entrance tests for various professional courses in the state. “The post is designated for a KAS officer. Following the recent scams at KEA, none of the officers are willing to take charge. It is not an easy job, there is a lot of responsibility,” said a former Administrative Officer of KEA.

Minister for Higher Education C N Ashwath Narayan said the issue will be resolved soon. “We have sent a file recommending the name of a senior KAS officer. We are yet to get a response from the state government as the file is pending before the Finance Department. I will ensure that the appointment is made at the earliest to avoid any inconvenience during examinations,” he said.

The AO, being the second senior-most officer at KEA, assists the executive director in decision-making in all policy-related matters, conduct of CET examination, publication of results and seat selection process.

Officials noted that the government was running out of time and the last-minute appointment to a post that requires understanding of the entire authority’s workflow is likely to cause more confusion.

‘KEA yet to pay fee’

Meanwhile, private medical college managements alleged that the KEA was yet to pay 20% of the fees deposited by students during CET 2019 admissions for undergraduate medical courses.

A management representative of a private medical college in Bengaluru said, “In the absence of AO, we have not received 20% fee balance. Students have paid to the KEA during admissions, but the KEA has transferred only 80% of the amount. We have sent several reminders but the authorities say we have to wait till the AO is appointed.”