KEA paper leak: Karnatak University registrar likely to be arrested

Dr H Nagaraja, the registrar (evaluation) at Karnatak University, Dharwad, is likely to be arrested over the leak of the geography question paper in the assistant professor examination held on March 14.

On Wednesday, Bengaluru’s Malleswaram police searched the houses of Dr Nagaraja and one of his female relatives in Mysuru. Separately, they also searched the residence of Sowmya, a 32-year-old guest lecturer and Dr Nagaraja’s PhD student.

Sowmya was arrested earlier this week for sending a portion of the question paper to some of her friends as WhatsApp forwards. Police suspect that she got the questions from Dr Nagaraja, who was part of the team that had set the paper.

A senior police officer said some documents ‘related’ to the paper leak had been found during the search operation but declined to give more details, saying that would affect the investigation.

Police are bringing both Dr Nagaraja and Sowmya back to Bengaluru.

Police sources said Dr Nagaraja was likely to be arrested late on Wednesday night or Thursday.

So far, police have not found any money transaction between Dr Nagaraja and Sowmya or others.

