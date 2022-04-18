Kejriwal to attend farmers' meet in Bengaluru this week

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will arrive in Bengaluru on April 21 to address a farmers' convention.

The event will be led by farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, AAP state convener Prithvi Reddy said the convention would begin at 11 am on the National College grounds. About 50,000 farmers from across the state are expected to take part in the event.

"Until now, Karnataka's farmers have been voting for three parties in the state. They have been disappointed as none of these parties could respond to their issues. So, the farmers have decided to support AAP," Reddy said.

Former IPS officer Bhaskar Rao, who recently joined AAP, further pointed out that the party won 92 of the 117 seats in the recent Punjab elections. Of them, 82 candidates are first-timers.

"Unlike other parties, AAP does not look at the bank balance of the candidates. The party only looks at their willingness to work. The public should encourage such a party which gives opportunities for common citizens to become leaders," Rao added.

