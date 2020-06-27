Kempegowda fete brings Vokkaliga political biggies together

Bengaluru founder Kempegowda’s 511th birth anniversary on Saturday saw Vokkaliga political heavyweights in the state come together, to lay the foundation stone for a 108-feet statue of the erstwhile chieftain near city’s airport.

The initiative led by Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan was lauded by both former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and KPCC president D K Shivakumar, who participated in the ceremony.

The event was also attended by several influential pontiffs including Adichunchanagiri Niramalananda Swami, Chandrashekhara Swami, Shivaratri Desikendra Swami, Siddaganga seer Siddalinga Swami, Nanjavadutha Swami and Madara Chennayya Swami.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa hailed the contributions of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, while at the same time reiterating measures that the government ought to take to improve the city’s infrastructure. “We need to strengthen the city’s infrastructure, focus on health measures and waste management,” the chief minister said. The construction of the statue would be completed within a year, he added.

Deputy Chief Ministers Govind Karjol, Laxman Savadi, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, were among others in attendance.

The event which was streamed live on social media, also saw some criticism from the public. While some tweeted that the government chose a wrong time for the event, others pointed how several participants were neither wearing masks nor maintaining social distance.

However, Narayan, who is also the chairman of the Kemepegowda Development Authority, stressed that the event was kept simple and low key as it was organised in the midst of the pandemic.”This is momentous. The project will reflect the vision, spirit and ideals of Kempegowda,” he said. A miniature model of the proposed Kempegowda model was also unveiled on the occasion.