KEONICS to offer online courses for CET, NEET

Entrance Test (CET) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission during 2020-21 academic year will be offered online courses through KEONICS.

Considering the proposal submitted by the department of technical education, the state higher education department has give approval to conduct online classes through KEONICS utilising the 4G exemption provided to the company.

The department has also agreed to release Rs 80 lakh for this purpose. Following the nation wide lock down due to Covid-19 pandemic, department has taken this initiative.