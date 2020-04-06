KEONICS to offer online courses for CET, NEET

KEONICS to offer online courses for CET, NEET

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 06 2020, 22:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 23:23 ist
Representative image/iStock

Entrance Test (CET) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission during 2020-21 academic year will be offered online courses through KEONICS.

Considering the proposal submitted by the department of technical education, the state higher education department has give approval to conduct online classes through KEONICS utilising the 4G exemption provided to the company.

The department has also agreed to release Rs 80 lakh for this purpose. Following the nation wide lock down due to Covid-19 pandemic, department has taken this initiative.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
NEET
Common Entrance Test
examinations
Karnataka
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

How Bengalureans in US are dealing with COVID-19

How Bengalureans in US are dealing with COVID-19

This time your vision failed: Kamal to Modi on lockdown

This time your vision failed: Kamal to Modi on lockdown

Coronavirus lasts for days on surfaces, a week on masks

Coronavirus lasts for days on surfaces, a week on masks

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

 