Kerala-bound spl bus from state meets with accident

DHNS
DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram/Chennai,
  • May 10 2020, 23:24 ist
  • updated: May 10 2020, 23:29 ist

A special bus carrying 27 Keralites, including IT professionals, teachers and students from Bengaluru, to their home state of Kerala, met with an accident on Sunday on the Karur-Salem national highway in Tamil Nadu.

The driver and cleaner of the bus suffered serious injuries, while some passengers suffered minor injuries. All the passengers resumed the journey to Kerala on another bus arranged by the Tamil Nadu government. 

The incident took place at around 12 pm on Sunday when the special bus collided with a tanker lorry near Ram Nagar in Salem. The bus had 24 passengers and was transporting them back to their home state. These people were stuck in Karnataka due to the lockdown. Lenish, a passenger on the bus, told DH that they started the journey from Kalasipalaya in Bengaluru.  

