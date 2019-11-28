Kerur cops foot hospital bill of Oz assault victim

Australian citizen Williams Jones, who was brutally assaulted at Konkanakoppa village in Badami taluk on Nov 18, has recovered fully. Jones who underwent treatment at Kumareshwar Hospital in the city, has left for Mumbai to join his guardians.

Interestingly, the Kerur police personnel footed the hospital bill of Rs 78,000. Kerur PI Ramesh Hanapur, SI Sanjay Thippareddy and staff cleared the bill making some generous contributions.

Jones, a missionary from down under, was on a spiritual tour to India when the incident occurred. A mob mistakenly attacked Jones, injuring him grievously. The incident had kept the district police on their toes as the victim was a foreign national. Before leaving for his country via Mumbai, Jones expressed his gratitude to the cops and the doctors for their timely help.