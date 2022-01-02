Key meeting of Karnataka BJP leaders from January 7-9

A key meeting of state BJP leaders and Cabinet ministers will be held from January 7 to 9, to discuss several issues of the government and party, BJP national general secretary C T Ravi said on Sunday.

He was speaking to reporters in the city. Ravi kept the suspense going on who would lead the party in the next Assembly elections, saying that the central leadership would decide it either before or after the elections in 2023.

“The parliamentary committee of the party will take a decision. It can happen prior to the elections or after it. Right now, we will only talk about the achievement of the governments of (former CM) B S Yediyurappa and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai,” he said.

Ravi said that the meeting from January 7 to 9 would discuss a lot of issues, including the performance of the party in the various elections held recently.

To a question on Cabinet reshuffle, he said everyone has to perform the role mandated by the party leadership.

Commenting on the Mekedatu padayatra planned by the Congress, Ravi said that the exercise had brought to the fore the divisions within the state Congress leadership. “They are under the illusion that they can use this movement to assume power in the state,” he said.

On the proposed legislation by Bommai to free temples from government control, Ravi said that he welcomed the decision.

“Temples belong to the society. I welcome the CM’s decision to return it to the society,” Ravi said.

