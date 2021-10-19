KFCC wants censorship of Hindi dubbed films in Bengaluru

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) on Monday submitted a memorandum listing out "several inherent issues faced by the industry" to L Murugan, Union Minister Of State for Information and Broadcasting, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Diary.

The KFCC, in its memorandum, raised the need for Hindi-dubbed versions of Kannada films to be censored in Bengaluru. Apart from the original (in Kannada), the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam versions of a film are viewed by The Bengaluru Regional CBFC office. For the Hindi version, the film's team must get clearance from Mumbai's Censor Board office, according to office-bearers of the KFCC.

"This causes inconvenience to filmmakers as they aren't able to release the Hindi version along with the Kannada original as scheduled. So we want the Hindi dubbed films to be viewed in the Bengaluru office itself," said KFCC secretary N M Suresh.

"I will make sure the Kannada film industry functions in a smooth manner," Murugan told reporters, promising to look into the memorandum at the earliest.

Senior actor Shivarajkumar, present during the meeting, urged Murugan to provide a positive response to the producers. "The industry is already hit badly by the Covid-19 pandemic. Certain decisions from the centre will help the industry in the long run," he said.

