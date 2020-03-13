KGF Chapter 2 to be released on October 23

Bollywood’s one of the much-awaited movies KGF Chapter 2 will be released globally on October 23.

Hombale Films, which is producing the Rocking Star Yash-starrer flick in Kannada, in a communication stated on Friday that the worldwide grand release of KGF Chapter 2 would happen on October 23, 2020.

The sequel of KGF Chapter 1, produced by Vijay Kiragandur, will be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages. There are plans to release dubbed versions in local languages in China, Japan and Korea.

KGF Chapter 2 has generated curiosity as Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is cast against Yash, while Raveena Tandon is appearing in the role of Indira Gandhi. It is the first Kannada film for the two actors.

After KGF Chapter 1, Yash hasn’t acted in any movie so far.

Considering a long list of holidays due to Durga Puja, Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashmi and the weekend and the pan-India nature of the film, the date has been chosen, according to an artiste of the movie.

The shooting was halted for some weeks due to a legal battle last year. A local court in KGF in Kolar district halted the shooting at Cyanide Hills based on N Srinivas’ petition that the sets erected at the Hills affected the environment. The High Court set aside the lower court order.

Based on a petition by Pouli, the mother of Thangam, a notorious history-sheeter in KGF, who was killed in encounter in the 1980s, summons were issued to filmmakers by the court. It is said that film is loosely based on incidents that happened in Thangam’s life.

KGF Chapter 1, directed by Prashanth Neel (December 21, 2018), was a major blockbuster in the Indian cinema. It grossed over Rs 500 crore globally. Residences of Kiragandur and Yash were searched by the I-T sleuths in the first week of January last year.