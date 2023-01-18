Khader condemns govt's proposal to lower age for liquor consumption

Deputy Leader of Opposition in Assembly U T Khader has condemned the state government's proposal to lower the minimum permissible age for alcohol purchase and consumption in Karnataka from 21 to 18 years.

He said that the proposal will make youths addicted.

“If the proposal is implemented, a generation will be destroyed. The party, which speaks on culture, values and empowerment of youth, is engaged in making youths addicted to alcohol,” he told reporters in Mangaluru.

''The proposal will only bring ruin to the state, all for the sake of a few crores more revenue. It will encourage consumption of liquor, which is unfortunate,” he said.

"The state government should take steps to keep students away from addiction to alcohol and substances. The BJP government is only engaged in collecting revenue by causing inconvenience to the common man," he said.

Stating that a majority of the crimes occur under the influence of alcohol and ganja, Khader said the proposal of the government to lower the minimum permissible age could also lead to a possible spike in the crime rate.

''Parents and the public will not tolerate the proposals that are harmful to the country. Today, the government will seek to lower the age to purchase liquor. Tomorrow, they will seek to lower the age to purchase cigarettes also,'' he charged.

Further, he alleged that BJP does not know how to give a good administration. "This move is detrimental to the country."

He said that as the health minister, he had banned gutka and the sale of loose cigarettes.

“People, like Veerendra Heggade, are conducting de-addiction camps but the government is encouraging youths to drink. There are several venues to generate income by stopping corruption and unnecessary expenditure,” he said.

Khader demanded the government immediately drop the proposal to lower the age to buy liquor. "If failed, people will protest against it and Congress will lead the movement," he added.

Khader said that after the BJP came to power in the state, the debt increased drastically.

The BJP government has failed to bring in financial stability and maintain fiscal deficit within the limits, he alleged.