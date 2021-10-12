Kharland project: Karnataka govt plans to reclaim 21K acre agri land

The ambitious Kharland project of the state government aims to reclaim around 21,000 acre fertile land for agricultural activity. These lands in Uttara Kannada district of the state are worst hit by increased salinity due to intrusion of sea water.

The project, which was announced in the budget, received clearance from the state Cabinet recently. While the government has ruled out any ecological concerns, there are calls for an environmental impact assessment report of the project.

Kharlands are agricultural lands along the banks of the estuaries or near the sea that are converted to saline land. Under the project, 73 kms of kharland bunds will be created to prevent submersion of agricultural land by sea water. According to documents accessed by DH, the state government has set a time frame of 24 months for the project being implemented by the Minor Irrigation Department.

Intrusion of saline water in coastal region has contaminated surface water of rivers and groundwater resources “resulting in considerable reduction in freshwater availability. This has affected agricultural activity which has serious implications. By constructing these Kharlands, about 21,000 acres of land can be reclaimed which helps in agricultural activities and taking up of prawn cultivation,” according to the department.

The first phase of the Kharland work will come up in five taluks of Uttara Kannada - Karwar, Ankola, Kumta, Honnavar and Bhatkal. A total of 49 salt water exclusion dams will be constructed at a total cost of Rs 300 cr.

These structures are expected to regulate tidal variations that occur between five and 20 kms from the coast. The Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation had also made a similar proposal in 2017. In a report, it had identified 143 works in estuaries along the Karnataka coast, with a potential to irrigate 39,100 acre land.

Environmental activist Vishwanath Srikantaiah was of the view that mangroves, sea coast and marine life will be affected. “The government should conduct an environmental impact assessment (EIA) before going ahead with the project as the project should be handled with great sensitivity,” he said.

Minor Irrigation minister J C Madhuswamy, however, ruled out the requirement for an EIA. “This is not related to mangrove forest at all. The project divides the river where it meets the sea. There won’t be any ecological impact at all, as the bunds are of just one or two meter height. Water flowing beyond the bund will reach the sea,” he added.

Check out latest DH videos here