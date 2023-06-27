KIADB litigation: Minister seeks report

Industries Minister M B Patil on Tuesday instructed officials to submit a comprehensive report on court cases related to the allotment of KIADB industrial plots by July 17.

Patil said that the report should have information on facts and figures of such cases, their status and lapses occurred while acquiring lands.

According to the minister, in the last 4-5 years, 1,748 cases have been filed against the KIADB. In 712 cases, orders were in favour of the government. Currently, 912 cases are in various stages of inquiry.

Patil pointed out that in Narasapura at Kolar, final notification has not been issued despite acquiring the land 10 years ago.

"Now, 11,000 acres of land worth Rs 8,000-10,000 crore are available with the government for industrial purposes. The government would adopt a flexible policy to facilitate the availability of plots when specific industries do not arrive," he said.