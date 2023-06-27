KIADB litigation: Minister seeks report

KIADB litigation: Minister seeks report

Patil pointed out that in Narasapura at Kolar, final notification has not been issued despite acquiring the land 10 years ago.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 27 2023, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 05:01 ist
Karnataka Medium and Large Scale Industries Minister M B Patil. Credit: DH File Photo

Industries Minister M B Patil on Tuesday instructed officials to submit a comprehensive report on court cases related to the allotment of KIADB industrial plots by July 17.

Patil said that the report should have information on facts and figures of such cases, their status and lapses occurred while acquiring lands.

According to the minister, in the last 4-5 years, 1,748 cases have been filed against the KIADB. In 712 cases, orders were in favour of the government. Currently, 912 cases are in various stages of inquiry.

Patil pointed out that in Narasapura at Kolar, final notification has not been issued despite acquiring the land 10 years ago.

"Now, 11,000 acres of land worth Rs 8,000-10,000 crore are available with the government for industrial purposes. The government would adopt a flexible policy to facilitate the availability of plots when specific industries do not arrive," he said. 

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Karnataka
M B Patil
KIADB

Related videos

What's Brewing

Free health camp for transgenders in Bengaluru

Free health camp for transgenders in Bengaluru

Man cheats vendor, flees with flowers, cash in B'luru

Man cheats vendor, flees with flowers, cash in B'luru

Shakti scheme: More women travel in govt buses

Shakti scheme: More women travel in govt buses

DH Toon | The free press facade

DH Toon | The free press facade

Plan by the planets

Plan by the planets

More buses, not more flyovers, please

More buses, not more flyovers, please

Kuwait hold India in fiery clash

Kuwait hold India in fiery clash

Rahul visits motorcycle mechanics' workshops in Delhi

Rahul visits motorcycle mechanics' workshops in Delhi

Kuno: 2 cheetahs suffer injuries in fight with felines

Kuno: 2 cheetahs suffer injuries in fight with felines

Here's why our interest in UFOs never wanes

Here's why our interest in UFOs never wanes

 