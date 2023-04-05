Kichcha Sudeep gets threats amid BJP campaigner buzz

Kichcha Sudeep gets threats amid buzz around him being BJP's star campaigner in Karnataka

Kichcha Sudeep is likely to announce his support to the BJP in Karnataka ahead of polls

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 05 2023, 10:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2023, 10:52 ist
Kichcha Sudeep. Credit: DH Photo/B H Shivakumar

A police complaint was lodged after Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep received letters threatening to release his private video, police sources said on Wednesday.

The Puttenahalli police in Bengaluru have registered a case under IPC Sections 506 and 504 and launched an investigation for nabbing the culprits. The police are also mulling handing over the case to higher investigation authorities.

According to police, the letters were received by the actor's manager Jack Manju. They were replete with foul language against Sudeep and a threat to share his private video on social media.

Sources close to Sudeep called it a conspiracy to dent the image and damage the dignity of the actor.

Kichcha Sudeep is likely to announce his support to the BJP in Karnataka ahead of polls.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is expected to make this announcement in a press conference on Wednesday. The BJP is also eager to utilise his services as a star campaigner.

Sudeep has a massive fan following in Karnataka.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kichcha Sudeep
Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Actor Ila Arun in town for two women-centric plays

Actor Ila Arun in town for two women-centric plays

DH Toon: India 'outsourcing' geography editing to China

DH Toon: India 'outsourcing' geography editing to China

Easter in Iran

Easter in Iran

Over 800 people benefit from 'Rehab on Wheels'

Over 800 people benefit from 'Rehab on Wheels'

 