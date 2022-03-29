Kickback charge: Eshwarappa gets clean chit by his own secretary

Karnataka Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister K S Eshwarappa appears to have been given a clean chit in connection with kickback allegations levelled by one Belagavi-based Santosh K Patil.

Patil, who identifies himself as the national secretary of Hindu Vahini, a right-wing group, had written a complaint to Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh earlier this month saying he is yet to be paid Rs 4 crore for road works in the Hindalgo village, accusing Eshwarappa’s aides of demanding ‘commission’ for the payment.

The complaint was forwarded to RDPR additional chief secretary L K Atheeq, who said there was no question of paying Patil in the first place.

“The RDPR department has not received any request for sanction of works, nor has the government sanctioned any works referred to by the complainant. Neither sanction order, nor administrative approval has been given for any such works. The road works which were said to be undertaken by the applicant...have not been implemented through the department. No government agency has given any technical sanction nor has any supervision been made. Hence, the question of releasing any funds to the said works does not arise,” Atheeq stated.

Releasing Atheeq’s reply to the media, Eshwarappa said he had already filed a case against Patil for defamation.

“Firstly, I don't know who Santosh Patil is. Secondly, there's no question of releasing funds because no work has been sanctioned. Clearly, there's a conspiracy. I have filed a defamation case on March 10 and a notice is being issued,” he said.

Congress has demanded Eshwarappa’s resignation in the wake of Patil’s complaint. Patil is said to have sent his complaint to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders.

Also, Congress has decided to go on the offensive against the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government over the ‘40 per cent commission’ charge levelled by the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association. In July 2021, the association wrote to PM Modi with a complaint that they are forced to pay kickbacks for bills to be paid.

Check out DH's latest videos