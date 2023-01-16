Kickback: Karnataka contractors body accuses BJP MLA of bribery

Determined to "expose" corruption, the Karnataka State Contractors Association (KSCA) on Monday made public "incriminating evidence" of bribery against senior Chitradurga BJP MLA GH Thippareddy and said it would release more proof on other elected representatives demanding cuts.

Denying the allegation, Thippareddy called it "an act of personal rivalry".

At a news conference, KSCA working president R Manjunath played an audio recording of his purported phone conversation with Thippareddy about commission payments. Manjunath, also the president of Chitradurga District Contractors Association, displayed a sworn affidavit on his claims that he will submit to the Lokayukta.

"Between 2019 and 2022, I have paid Thippareddy Rs 90 lakh as commission for various projects in the Chitradurga constituency," Manjunath said, adding that he is ready to face consequencies. "Chitradurga had no corruption or commission. It was this MLA who started it," he charged.

Manjunath accused Thippareddy of directing local engineers to halt payment or works if the commission is not paid. "Commission is fixed at 15% for cement concrete roads and 5-10% for buildings," he said, adding that he has call recordings and WhatsApp chats to back his claims.

Monday's exposé was meant to instill confidence among other contractors to call out kickback demands, Manjunath said. "Many of our friends have incriminating evidence, but they're scared after the Santosh Patil case. That's why I wanted to lead by example," he said, referring to the Belagavi-based contractor who ended his life after accusing former BJP lawmaker KS Eshwarappa of demanding kickbacks. The police gave Eshwarappa a clean chit.

Thippareddy said he would initiate legal action against Manjunath. "The contractor has made the allegation because he did not bag a contract under the Karnataka Health System Development & Reform project," he said, adding that Manjunath is "known to get works done through threats".

In July 2021, the KSCA had lodged a complaint with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on MLAs and ministers demanding up to 40% commission, which became the Congress' rallying cry against the BJP government.

KSCA president D Kempanna said there is evidence of corruption against 13 MLAs "from all parties" as well as 4-5 ministers. "We'll explore legal ways to release this circumstantial evidence in a month’s time,” he said.

Also, the KSCA will stage a symbolid protest at Freedom Park on January 18 demanding release of Rs 23,000 crore pending bills as well as the manner in which Kempanna was arrested in connection with a defamation case filed by Horticulture Minister Munirathna.