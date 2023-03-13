Kids from Classes 5, 8 in some Bengaluru schools being 'pressured' to write 2 exams

Some private unaided schools in the state are pressuring students to write two exams - one based on the syllabus they were taught and another as per the state board.

These are the schools which were allegedly following other board syllabus, despite being affiliated to the state board.

As per the communication by such schools to parents and students, they have to take another exam in case the High Court gives a go ahead for class 5 and 8 board exams.

Speaking to DH, a parent said, “Until last week, they said the state government was conducting the exams. On Saturday, they sent a message saying the school is conducting the exams from Monday and also informed about the chances of another exam if the department releases a fresh calendar.”

“During admissions, they said they were following CBSE curriculum, and the entire year they taught the same. But now, they are asking kids to write exams in the state board syllabus which they are not even aware of and the school is also conducting its own assessment,” said another parent.

“The schools are putting unnecessary pressure on kids by conducting two exams. We urge the government to come to the rescue of the children,” another parent stated.

The department has decided to initiate legal action against such schools. The list of such schools is ready with the department and a file is pending for approval by the minister for school education and literacy for further action.

“Some of the schools affiliated to the state board are cheating the parents and children by offering other board syllabus or the textbooks not prescribed by the state board. It has been decided to initiate legal action against the managements,” said a senior official of the department.

As per the details available from the department, as many as 75 schools were found violating the norm and teaching other board syllabus.

“We are waiting for the board exams to get over to avoid inconvenience to students, to issue notices to these schools,” the official said.

HC to hear matter today

The appeal filed by the department seeking a stay on the High Court decision annulling the class 5 and 8 board exams is expected to come up for hearing on Tuesday before a division bench.