Kids missing from care homes: HC seeks report from govt

The high court on Tuesday directed the government to submit a status report on the investigation in the cases of children missing from the child care institutions (CCIs) in the state.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi was informed that there is no information about the whereabouts of 141 children.

The PIL is filed by KC Rajanna, a resident of Kolar. The petitioner submitted that he had obtained information under the Right to Information Act (RTI) about the reported missing children from the government CCIs.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that as per the information received, a total of 420 FIRs were registered for the period 2015-2016 to October 2021. Of these, 141 cases are unsolved and are still pending.

“The allegation is that no efforts are being made by the concerned authority to trace the children although criminal cases have been registered for their missing. Time is granted to seek instruction in the matter and place the status report about the investigation done in order to trace the said 141 children whose details have been given in the writ petition,” the bench said.

The bench has ordered notice to the government, DG&IGP and director of the Integrated Child Development Scheme. The case has been posted to March 9.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: