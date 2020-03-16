Kids of Anand Singh, Jayamala stranded in Europe, seek minister's help

Ministers and public representatives seem to be no different from commoners in their panic over the outbreak of Covid-19 across the world.

Even as the entire world is distraught over containing the spread of the virus, Forests, Ecology and Environment Minister Anand Singh and Congress MLC Jayamala turned emotional on the floor of the Legislative Council as their children are stranded in Europe.

Making an appeal to Health Minister B Sriramulu to get back his daughter who is studying in Milan, Italy, along with about 50 other Kannadigas, Singh said, “My daughter who was in Milan is stuck at the airport since March 11, along with other students from Karnataka. Till date, she is unable to fly out of the airport as the officials are mandating them to leave only after getting tested for Covid-19.”

Similarly, Sandalwood actress-turned-Congress MLC Jayamala apprised the Health minister that her daughter who was in London for higher studies is also stranded.

“I am worried and scared about her condition and safety. Every time I receive her message, my heart beat goes up. One of her professors at the university tested positive for Covid-19. I request the minister and state government to help all the stranded students from India in coming back to the country safely,” Jayamala requested.

In his reply, Sriramulu said that he would flag the issue with the Centre and the external affairs minister immediately and arrange for a special flight to get back all the students stranded in European cities. “There are about 211 students stuck in Italy. Most of them spoke to me via video call and revealed that all of them are panic-stricken. We are working hard to get them back soon.”