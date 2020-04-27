Kids’ YouTube channel proves a roaring hit; 47k subscribe

‘Makkala Vaani,’ a dedicated YouTube channel for children which was launched by the Department of Primary and Secondary Education, has received overwhelming response from the children.

In just 12 days of its launch, over 47,000 students subscribed to the channel and the content recorded 3.88 lakh views, department officials said, adding that video clips were pouring in every day to be aired on the channel.

"As the video clips sent by public needs to be verified and cleared by the designated committee, we are limiting the number of videos uploaded every day," said a senior official of the department.

On April 16, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa launched the channel for the benefit of schoolchildren during the Covid-19 crisis. Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar had described the channel as an alternative to summer camps planned for children in government schools.

"The interesting is that is we are getting video feedback from children. For instance, recently there was a video clip about Origami craft. The next day we received hundreds of videos from children, they practising the craft," said the official.

According to department officials, the plan is to keep the channel going even after the lockdown period and summer vacation.

"We feel this is one of the best ways to reach out to children, to keep them engaged, entertained and to educate them. We are planning to make this channel available throughout the year," the official said.

Interested public can send children-centric, educative and entertaining audio-video contents to be telecast on the channel.

Shows start at 10.30 am every day. Even children can send videos of 5-6 minutes. The channel will have: story-telling, story reading, book reading, singing, quiz, drawing and painting, magic shows, etc.

The link: https://www.youtube.com/ channel/ UCDaVbK0F5b7y4hgSZrTwZNg. Send the videos to makkalavanissk@gmail.com or WhatsApp to 94494 32614.