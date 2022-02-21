Killers emboldened by DKS' remarks, claims Eshwarappa

Hours after the death of Hindu activist Harsha in Shivamogga, RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa blamed “Muslim goondas” for the murder.

The goons, he said, were emboldened by KPCC president D K Shivakumar’s statements regarding hoisting of a saffron flag at a Shivamogga college. Eshwarappa, who represents Shivamogga in the Assembly, was joined by many BJP colleagues who amplified Harsha’s death.

Responding to the claims, Shivakumar said that the government was free to act against him if they felt that his remarks had caused the murder. “He is making such remarks to divert attention from our demand to sack him,” he said.

Eshwarappa said, “Goondas can’t have such courage. I have spoken to the home minister on the issue. These goondas were emboldened by Shivakumar’s statement on the hijab row alleging that 60 lakh saffron shawls were sponsored by BJP leaders, and his remarks on hoisting a saffron flag at a college,” he said.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje demanded an NIA probe while former minister Aravind Limbavali has announced Rs 1 lakh compensation. Karandlaje, in her letter to the CM, said that there was a major conspiracy behind the incident and there were precedents “of targeting and murdering activists of Hindu organisations.” The government should hand over the case to NIA as soon as possible to unravel the controversy, she said.

Mysore-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha embarrassed the state government saying that he was “ashamed that this incident occurred during BJP rule” in the state. He also attacked the government for delaying to act against organisations such as SDPI and PFI, which he alleged, were responsible for the murder of many Hindu workers.

BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh alleged that Harsha was “killed by jihadi fundamentalists brutally in front of his home in Shivamogga for supporting #YesToUniform_NoToHijab”. He was a marked man by anti-Hindu forces, he said in a tweet.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said that the perpetrators should be punished irrespective of the people responsible for the murder. “They should be given the death penalty,” he said, contending that the law and order situation has gone for a toss under Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

