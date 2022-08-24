Kisan credit cards to fishermen soon: K'taka CM Bommai

Kisan credit cards to fishermen soon: Karnataka CM Bommai

These cards will help in the implementation of various schemes such as Matsya Sampada

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 24 2022, 23:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2022, 23:36 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH file photo

The state government has asked banks to distribute Kisan credit cards to fishermen on a priority basis.

The scheme was announced by the Centre by identifying pisciculture and animal husbandry as sectors allied to agriculture.

Chairing a meeting of the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) on Wednesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asked bank representatives and government officials to distribute the cards to fishermen in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada in the first phase.

The Fisheries department should share the details of fishermen to bankers and the cards should be issued in campaign mode, he directed. Fishermen cooperative banks were also asked to issue these cards.

These cards will help in the implementation of various schemes such as Matsya Sampada and others, which are aimed at increasing the income of those involved in fishing. The government will also take up measures to aid self-help groups of fisherwomen to take up revenue generating activities, Bommai said.

On subsidies offered to deep sea fishing boats, Bommai said that the scheme has attracted a good response. The government has received 185 applications till date, according to officials. Since the scheme is being implemented with assistance from Centre, the CM asked officials to seek approval from the Centre at the earliest.

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
fishermen

