Kittur Rani Chennamma award for six institutions, 18 women in Karnataka

The Kittur Rani Chennamma Award was conferred on six institutions and 18 women from across the state, on the occasion of the International Women's Day celebrations in the city on Wednesday.

Organised by the Department of Women and Child Development at the Ravindra Kalakshethra near the Town Hall, the awards ceremony saw women achievers being felicitated for their outstanding achievements in the field of women development, literature, arts and sports.

Padma Shri awardee Saalumarada Thimmakka, DRDO Scientist Ashu Bhatia, and the first woman BMTC bus driver Prema Ramappa Nadapatti, were also felicitated as special guests by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Minister of Women and Child Development Achar Halappa Basappa and other delegates on stage.

State-level awards were presented to three of the best performing Stree Shakthi Groups and taluk federations, and four Stree Shakthi Groups in the four revenue divisions were awarded the Yashodharamma Dasappa award.

The best Anganawadi workers serving in each of the 31 districts in the state were also felicitated for their service.

Bommai congratulated the awardees and said that despite being a male-dominated society, women have achieved in all fields.

On the occasion, posters of Mission Shakthi Scheme were unveiled and the Surakshini web portal developed to monitor the proper implementation of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, was launched and extended throughout the state.

The 18th edition of 'Antharala', a book reflecting the achievements of income-generating activities of Stree Shakthi Groups, was also released.

Stalls displaying products prepared by the women's groups were on display at the event. A cultural programme commenced after the formal programme.