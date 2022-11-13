KKRTC hopes to boost services with 650 new buses

Over a year after changing its name to Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC), the road transport corporation serving the north east Karnataka is finally set to get some 'welfare' as officials expect to induct 650 new buses in the next three months.

A new tender notification was issued on Saturday to procure 610 ordinary buses of BSVI make to provide reliable transport services, especially for rural areas in Kalyana Karnataka. This, along with the finalisation of the previous tender for 40 premium buses, will help the authorities fill the crucial gaps in services.

At present, the KKRTC has 4,400 buses of which 1,800 have run more than 9 lakh km. "As per the rule, these buses have to be scrapped. However, some of them are in good condition even after running 11 lakh or 12 lakh km. So, we will work with them as long as possible," a senior official said.

As per the action plan, the KKRTC seeks to scale up the services from 4,050 schedules to 4500 schedules by the end of 2023. "Of the 650 new buses 300 will be deployed in replacement of the old ones. The remaining 350 will be used to augment the services," he added.

The KKRTC is also looking to fill up the vacancies of drivers and conductors. Officials said the recruitment process will begin soon.