KOA moves Supreme Court against HC's order on IOA

Karnataka Olympic Association has approached the Supreme Court questioning validity of the Delhi High Court's order of August 16 appointing a Committee of Administrators to carry out day-to-day governance of the Indian Olympic Association.

The KOA asked the court to allow the IOA to conduct elections immediately in a time-bound manner, appoint a retired judge to oversee and supervise the process, declare the HC's approval to the appointment of Anil Khanna as illegal and let Adille Sumariwala continue as the acting president of IOA in terms of the executive committee resolution of July 23.

The KOA is also aggrieved with the HC's findings which diminished the role of the SOAs in the IOA by holding that the ‘SOAs’ will have no votes in the IOA nor will their members be elected to the IOA Executive Committee or discharge any position of authority or control nor will the SOAs’ be funded, patronised or supported in any manner by the government'.

Acting on a plea by IOA, the top court had on August 18 directed the parties to maintain the status quo in view of the fact that that charge of the Indian Olympics Association has not been handed over to the Committee of Administrators so far and the possibility that Indian athletes might lose the chance of participating in international events as well as Olympic.

In its plea filed by advocate Amit Pai, the KOA asked the top court to clarify that the status quo would not reinstate Khanna as acting president of IOA.

The KOA also contended the High Court's judgement severely affects the rights of the applicant as a member of the IOA.

"The High Court was completely wrong in failing to understand the decades-long efforts of the State Olympic Associations towards the development, protection and promotion of the Olympic movement in their respective States and in diminishing the role of the applicant in the IOA without even providing an opportunity of being heard," the plea drawn by advocates Rajesh Inamdar, Harsh Pandey and Ashwin G Raj stated.

Formed in the year 1958, the KOA claimed that it has since been working towards the development, protection and promotion of the Olympic movement in the State of Karnataka, besides undertaking a number of activities to identify and nurture potentially talented players at an early stage, for preparing them to play at the national and international events.

In fact, the ‘Karnataka State Sports Policy 2018’, mandated all the state sports associations to be affiliated and recognised by the KOA to be eligible for state grants and support.

"The High Court not only failed to understand the role of the SOAs but also failed to take note that the arrangement between the SOAs and IOA provided in the Constitution of IOA was approved by the International Olympic Committee, which is the final approval authority," it said.

The KOA also cited reports of International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), the governing body in the area of football, similar to the IOC in the field of Olympics, suspended the AIFF due to undue influence from third parties, which has severely prejudiced the prospects of hosting of FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, scheduled to take place in October, 2022.