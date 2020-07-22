Kodagu reports 16 fresh coronavirus cases

Authorities revealed 16 new Covid-19 cases in the district on Wednesday.

The new cases include a 36-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman with a travel history of Bengaluru and natives of Bailebane, Mutharmudi in Murnadu, a 44-year-old man diagnosed with Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) symptoms and a resident of Hemraj compound, Ranipet in Madikeri.

A 40-year-old man with ILI symptoms and from Vaddaramadu, Virajpet, a 44-year-old woman, who is a primary contact of Covid-19 positive case from Mysuru and a native of Bekkesodluru, Virajpet, a 37-year-old man with ILI symptoms and a resident of Dasavala Road in Madikeri are the other infected persons.

A 32-year-old woman, who is the primary contact of Covid-19 positive person from Shanivarasanthe in Somwarpet, a 47-year-old man, a 46-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman, who are the primary contacts of the infected person from Taltarashettalli in Somwarpet have also tested positive.

The other infected cases are a 55-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman from Jayanagara I Stage, Madikeri, a 42-year-old woman from Heggala, Virajpet, a 54-year-old woman from Hulase, Kushalnagar and a 23-year-old man from Gonikoppa.

Following the emergence of fresh cases, the following areas have been brought under the containment zones: Bailebane, Mutharmudi in Murnad, Ranipet in Madikeri, Vaddaramadu in Virajpet, Dasavala Road in Madikeri, Jayanagara in Madikeri, Kanive and surroundings of Gonikoppa hospital premises.

Meanwhile, the containment zone at Perumbadi in Arji, Virajpet, has been denotified.