Kodagu, Udupi, U-K districts witness surge in Covid-19 cases

Parts of Uttara Kannada and Kodagu districts have recorded a surge in Covid-19 cases over the past week, amid fears of a possible third wave of the pandemic.

Anekad Forest in Kodagu district, which did not have a single case in the last three weeks, has recorded 29 cases in the last seven days. A similar trend is observed in Ramanagara of Uttara Kannada district, which saw 23 cases this week compared to just two cases over the last three weeks.

These figures were laid before Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during his five-hour-long meeting with chief executives of zilla panchayats.

Other parts of the state recording a significant increase in cases is Dandeli and Joida in Uttara Kannada, and

Udupi.

As many as 40 people have tested positive in Udupi in the current week, up from 7 and 12 cases respectively in the last two weeks. Dandeli had 18 cases this week, compared to just two in the last two weeks.

District-wise data on cases revealed that 15 of the 30 districts had an increase in caseload, while case numbers were the same as the previous week in two districts. In 13 districts, the numbers have dipped marginally.

The hospitalisation rate, which saw a downward trend, is now up by 24 per cent compared to the previous week.

Authorities have identified five districts where the positivity rate has increased during the past week - Kodagu (0.85 per cent), Uttara Kannada (0.71 per cent), Bengaluru (0.56 per cent), Kolar (0.46 per cent) and Mysuru (0.4 per cent). The positivity rate, however, is lower than the figure recorded during the peak of the second wave.

Currently, the number of active cases in the state is 7,271 of which 5,890 are in Bengaluru Urban. Kodagu had the second-highest caseload with 187 cases, followed by Uttara Kannada (129) and Mysuru (122).

Data presented at the meeting showed that districts such as Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Hassan and Belagavi were testing fewer people for Covid than the numbers specified by the state government.

