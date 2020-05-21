Kolar APMCs to shut down on May 24, 31

The Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in the district will remain closed on May 24 and May 31 to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

“A decision has been taken to shut down the APMCs on May 24 and May 31 based on the request of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. A meeting of heads of the APMCs chaired by deputy commissioner has also decided to close the operations on these two days,” Kolar APMC president D L Nagaraj told reporters.

He requested the farmers not to bring their produces to the APMCs on those two days. The farmers should voluntarily subject themselves for tests considering the welfare of their families and the district. The markets would be disinfected on the two Sundays.

“Owners of the outlets in the APMCs should keep sanitiser, soap and water. All workers at the outlets, farmers, drivers and cleaners should wear masks. An amount of Rs 100 will be imposed as fine for not wearing the masks. Those aged above 65 years and below 10 years have been requested not to visit the APMCs,” he said.

Nagaraj said that the there would be arrivals of tomatoes from May 25. About 300 truckloads of tomatoes were expected to be received. The APMC was disinfecting 150 vehicles daily.

“There should be additional measures as the tomatoes will be sent to West Bengal, Maharastra and other states, besides Bangladesh. There is more focus on drivers and cleaners visiting the APMCs from other states,” he said.

Reverse Transcription polymerase chain reaction facility should be launched at the district for the speedy issuance of reports to determine Covid-19 as it was taking much time at present, he said.