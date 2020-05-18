Kolar dist admin told to restrict entry of outsiders

District in-charge secretary Uma Mahadevan on Monday directed the district administration not to permit those trying to enter the district from outside unnecessarily. She chaired a meeting with heads of various departments here.

“Covid-19 is quickly spreading in the district due to those visiting the district from other districts and states. Hence, the entry of people from other places into the district should be banned. Drivers and cleaners of vehicles should be subjected for tests without fail. They should be told to wear masks without fail,” she said.

Effective measures should be taken to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. Measures at the checkpoints in border areas should be tightened. Those who had come in contact with Covid-19 patients should be quarantined, she directed.

“The patients should be treated cautiously. It is the duty of the district administration to ensure that the patients recover at the earliest. A 93-year-old person in Kerala recovered fully due to efforts by the doctors which should be model for doctors in the district,” she said.

“The government has relaxed lockdown guidelines. Shops should be open between 7 am and 7 pm. There should be social distancing in front of shops. People should be directed to buy essentials in large quantities,” she said.

The entire village should be declared as containment zone if a Covid-19 case was reported. In urban areas, 100 metre radius from the house of the patients might be declared as the containment zone. There should be more focus on maintaining cleanliness in the containment zones, she said.

“There were complaints of lack of basic amenities as quarantine centres. However, the basic amenities have been provided,” she said.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer H V Darshan, additional deputy commissioner Shivaswamy, superintendents of police Karthik Reddy and Mohammad Sujeetha and assistant commissioner Somashekhar were present.