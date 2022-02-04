Koppa college resolves hijab row

Koppa college resolves hijab row

The issue has been sorted out for the time being after convening a meeting of the parents

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkamagluru ,
  • Feb 04 2022, 23:03 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2022, 02:43 ist
Representative Image, Credit: DH Photo

A row over hijab-saffron shawl has been successfully resolved at government first grade college in Koppa. 

The issue has been sorted out for the time being after convening a meeting of the parents. The issue had cropped in the college in 2018 when a parents' meeting was convened by the college authorities. The students were adhering to the dress code decide in the meeting. Recently, few students started wearing saffron shawl to the college as some girls started coming to college with headscarves.

The college governing committee under the chairmanship of MLA T D Raje Gowda and police authorities convened meeting immediately and decided to allow students to wear dupatta as head scarf as decided in the past. However, the authorities clarified that no saffron shawl will be allowed inside the campus.

