KPCC to write to Guv Vajubhai Vala over vaccination

KPCC to write to Guv Vajubhai Vala over vaccination

If the government fails in reaching this target, it will solely be responsible for the consequences, Shivakumar said

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 05 2021, 01:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 03:18 ist
Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI File Photo

Karnataka Congress will petition Governor Vajubhai Vala urging him to direct the state government to provide two doses of vaccine to 80% of the population by the end of September.

"Experts have warned of a third wave in October. If 80% of the adults are vaccinated with two doses by September 30, people can be protected as its intensity will be less (due to the vaccines)," KPCC president D K Shivakumar said.

If the government fails in reaching this target, it will solely be responsible for the consequences, he said. He alleged that the BJP government has failed to secure enough vaccines for the state, despite the same party being in power at the Centre.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

kpcc
Karnataka
Congress
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine
Vajubhai Vala
D K Shivakumar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Prepare your teen for financial adulthood

Prepare your teen for financial adulthood

Why Bengal is troubled by the idea of 'partition'

Why Bengal is troubled by the idea of 'partition'

'Bandit Queen' Phoolan Devi returns to UP politics

'Bandit Queen' Phoolan Devi returns to UP politics

Cricketer Mithali Raj shatters stereotypes, records

Cricketer Mithali Raj shatters stereotypes, records

What is Delhi's colour-coded Covid management system?

What is Delhi's colour-coded Covid management system?

 