KPCC to write to Guv Vajubhai Vala over vaccination

Karnataka Congress will petition Governor Vajubhai Vala urging him to direct the state government to provide two doses of vaccine to 80% of the population by the end of September.

"Experts have warned of a third wave in October. If 80% of the adults are vaccinated with two doses by September 30, people can be protected as its intensity will be less (due to the vaccines)," KPCC president D K Shivakumar said.

If the government fails in reaching this target, it will solely be responsible for the consequences, he said. He alleged that the BJP government has failed to secure enough vaccines for the state, despite the same party being in power at the Centre.