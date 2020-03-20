KPSC 2011 batch: Govt open to taking ordinance route

The state government will consider promulgating an ordinance among other options to safeguard the interests of 362 candidates who were selected for gazetted probationary posts of the controversial 2011 batch by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).

The candidates, who made the selection list for Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ gazetted probationers’ post in 2013, have been left in the lurch after the entire recruitment process faced allegations of corruption.

Their selection was subsequently struck down by the High Court, in light of irregularities that were found by the CID that probed the allegations.

“Everyone isn’t tainted,” Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said in the Legislative Assembly, where the issue was discussed at length. “If we prosecute (KPSC) members, then the candidates won’t be innocent. If candidates are innocent, then we can’t prosecute the members,” he said.

“Much as we want to help the candidates, we aren’t able to figure out the way forward. We will examine issuing an executive order, promulgating

an ordinance, filing a curative or review petition,” Madhuswamy said.

Senior MLAs A T Ramaswamy, H K Patil, Araga Jnanendra, H D Revanna and others had, on Thursday, raised the issue that was discussed till late evening in the Assembly.

Responding to Madhuswamy, Patil said, “Ordinance is the best option. I don’t know what is withholding you.” The law minister said it had to be a “collective responsibility” and that he could not pronounce a decision on the floor of the House.

“Since you want to help the 362 candidates, the only way is to bring an ordinance,” Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah said.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa assured the members that the suggestion will be considered. “I’ll bring this before the Cabinet and take an appropriate decision based on your inputs.”