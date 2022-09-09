KPTCL junior assistant recruitment scam: Electronic devices supplier arrested 

KPTCL recruitment scam: Electronics supplier arrested

Accused arrested has been identified as Mohammad Azimuddin resident of Devesandra in Bengaluru

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Sep 09 2022, 04:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2022, 04:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

District Police on Thursday arrested an accused involved in supplying electronic devices used for cheating in the  examination held for recruitment of KPTCL junior assistant scam that had come to the fore in the month of August. Electronic devices worth Rs  9.85 lakh were recovered from his possession.

Accused arrested has been identified as Mohammad Azimuddin resident of Devesandra in Bengaluru. He was also involved in other recruitment examination cheating by making equipment available needed for cheating.

Electronic devices, ear places, GPS automatic electronic devices, magnetic ear peaces and other equipment worth Rs 9.85 lakh were recovered from accused.

Gokak Town police were investigating the KPTCL junior assistant recruitment cheating scam that had come to the fore on August 7. Until now 17 accused have been arrested in the scam.

