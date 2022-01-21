KRIDL panel to oversee 111-feet pontiff statue

The project has been awarded to PSAP Architects whereas Galagali Associates will be the project management consultancy

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi
  • Jan 21 2022, 07:54 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2022, 07:54 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The state-run Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd (KRIDL) has formed a nine-member committee to oversee the construction of a 111-feet statue of spiritual leader Shivakumara Swami, the late pontiff of the Siddaganga Mutt. 

The committee will be headed by retired High Court Justice G Patri Basavana Goud, according to an order by KRIDL. 

The influential Lingayat pontiff, who was known as ‘Walking God’, died in January 2019 aged 111, following which the government said his native village Veerapura in Magadi, Ramanagara will be developed as a cultural centre. 

His 111-feet statue standing atop a two-storey base will come up in Veerapura.

The project has been awarded to PSAP Architects whereas Galagali Associates will be the project management consultancy. 

The government has approved ₹25 crore for the works. 

The committee that will oversee construction of the statue includes former DGP Shankar Bidari, former IAS officer MB Dyaberi, senior Congress leader Eshwar Khandre, former Bengaluru Mayor BS Puttaraju, former professor K Basavaraju, Chitrakala Parishat principal Tejendra Singh Baoni, Rudresh and the KRIDL superintending engineer of the BBMP zone.

