Krishi Mela draws 1.6 lakh farmers on day one

Rows and rows of stalls displaying manure, agriculture machinery, seeds and innovations drew in a crowd of 1.6 lakh farmers from across Karnataka on the first day of the Krishi Mela 2022 at the Gandhi Krishi Vigyana Kendra in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Even rain-induced slush and traffic jams did not seem to throw a wet blanket on the event. In total, transactions totaling to Rs 1.12 crore were reported on the day. Some of the areas that were bustling with people included agricultural engineering and self help groups.

The four-day mela, focused on showcasing agricultural start-ups and innovators in the farming sector, was inaugurated by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot.

“The response has been better than what we received last year despite the weather. The past two years we had low key melas. We are expecting bigger crowds on the weekend,” K Shivaram, a professor at the University of Agriculture Sciences Bengaluru. Last year, the mela saw a footfall of 1.2 lakh people.

Though the cattle show was ostensibly absent this year, the poultry and sheep still drew interest.

Farmer Chandregowda, who had travelled to the city from Tumakuru, said he made an effort to attend the mela every year, however Covid had put a damper. Coming back after two years he says the mela is a good way to keep up to date with new technology in agriculture,

“I am particularly interested in looking for new harvesting and manure solutions. The mela is also a good way to meet other farmers and discuss what methods are working,” he said.

Another farmer from Chikkaballapur, who grows vegetables in a polyhouse, was interested in an automated hydroponic system that would save him the cost of labour. “I had been following the brand online and I am glad the mela provided me with an opportunity to actually see a model and learn about it a bit more,” said Naveen.

Among the new technologies that drew interest at the mela were drones that could measure the health and growth of plants and automate pesticide spraying based on requirement.

In light of difficulties in navigating through the fair, the university has taken measures to waterproof all stalls and cover puddles and slush with sawdust to help visitors.