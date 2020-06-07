KSE admits to dissent in party over ministerial berths

KSE admits to dissent in party over ministerial berths

RDPR minister and senior BJP leader K S eshwarappa on Sunday said that the BJP core committee had zeroed in on the candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha and Vidhana Parishat (Legislative Council) elections and now it is up to the party’s central leadership to decide on the list.

“It’s true a few leaders, who didn’t get ministerial berths, are unhappy. But the BJP is like a family and the family members will express their aspirations and disappointments. Our leadership will talk to and placate the unhappy leaders,” Eshwarappa told reporters.

When asked whether the Congress and the JD(S) would take advantage of the infighting in the BJP, Eshwarappa said, “ Congress lost several of its members and eventually lost the power. The JD(S) is grounded. BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will resolve the issues in the state unit.”

