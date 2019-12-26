KSHRC hearing on December 31

Receiving complaints against the alleged police brutality on December 19, Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC), will conduct a hearing in the city at 3 pm on December 31.

Sources told DH that Bengaluru-based Advocate Rakshith Shivaram, Mahila Congress national social media coordinator Lavanya Ballal, Bantwal Town Municipality councillor Luqman Bantwal (Ward number 15) and Monish Ali (Ward number 8) have filed complaints urging the KSHRC to initiate ‘suo motto’ action.

The complainants, in their complaints, have argued that Mangaluru commissioner of police and his men had opened fire at the public throwing the chief minister's and the court's directions to wind. They have also appealed to provide justice to the victims.

They have maintained that Mangaluru police have clearly violated the human rights guaranteed to the citizens of the country under constitution as well as the UN Charter.