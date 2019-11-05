KSISF to guard govt hospitals soon: Dy CM Narayan

The state government will deploy Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) personnel at all government medical institutions in the state, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Tuesday.

The government's move to beef up security in hospitals comes in the wake of the ongoing protest by Minto Ophthalmic Hospital staff in Bengaluru.

On Saturday, an altercation ensued between a group of pro-Kannada outfit members and a PG medical student in the hospital. The group entered the hospital demanding compensation for several patients who had lost sight following cataract surgery in the hospital.

In the course of the altercation, they took objection to a PG student on duty, for not being able to converse with them in Kannada. Hospital staff have been staging a protest.

Dr Ashwath Narayan, who is also the medical education minister, said the government would look into both the medical negligence and the harassment of the doctor.