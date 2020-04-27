KSOU develops video conferencing system

In the wake of the nationwide lockdown due to outbreak of Covid-19, Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru, has developed an online video conferencing platform ‘KSOU Connect’ to continue education activities and to help the students.

As it has become imperative to make use of Information Communication Technology (ICT) to continue academic activities during the crisis, KSOU has already initiated a couple of digital initiatives, KSOU Registrar Lingaraj Gandhi said.

'KSOU Connect', an alternative to ‘Zoom’ application to conduct online classes, was developed under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor S Vidya Shankar for the benefit of students as well as faculty members. The application was developed as per the direction from the Department of Higher Education, following the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The registrar said the ministry has issued a circular to the university, directing to stop using ‘Zoom’ a platform for video conferencing and online classes, as it is learnt that it is not safe and secure. The government has asked to find an alternative platform to carry on the teaching-learning and other academic, examination and administrative functions online, he said.

The university's online platform is student-, teacher-friendly and has features, such as a personalised meeting or classroom set-up, easy single-click link to join meeting or class. User authentication, multi-device support, provision for recording the meeting, whiteboard option to bring back classroom environment, presentation option to upload PowerPoint Presentation (PPT) instantly, screen sharing, public chat and note sharing, he said.

A few days ago, KSOU had launched ‘KSOU-Student App’ for admission and academic purposes. The app has multiple uses, such as online admission, online fee payment and important notifications. Also, the students can download hall ticket and self-learning materials, assignment materials and question bank.