KSPCB bats for eco-friendly Ganesha Chaturthi

KSPCB bats for eco-friendly Ganesha Chaturthi in Karnataka

Last year, the Board launched a campaign for an eco-friendly idol, including video clips on making turmeric idols

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 28 2021, 23:07 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2021, 23:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has started creating awareness on the sustainable celebration of the festival, especially with regard to the immersion of the idols.

Last year, the Board launched a campaign for an eco-friendly idol, including video clips on making turmeric idols. To encourage more people to switch from painted idols, the Board has now allowed the public to upload photographs of their turmeric idols from September 8 to 10.

The Board is uploading video messages by leading personalities who speak against the commercialisation of the festival and making of idols from organic materials, including flour, turmeric and dissolvable materials.

KSPCB member secretary Srinivasulu said the campaign focuses on clean and safe Ganesh Chaturthi.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

KSPCB
Karnataka
Ganesh Chaturthi
Pollution

Related videos

What's Brewing

Researchers discover world's 'northernmost' island

Researchers discover world's 'northernmost' island

In Pics | Top 10 most in-demand actors in the world

In Pics | Top 10 most in-demand actors in the world

5 magic Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United

5 magic Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United

Tokyo's Paralympic workshops relish repair challenge

Tokyo's Paralympic workshops relish repair challenge

50 years of Mammootty: A disciplined star

50 years of Mammootty: A disciplined star

 