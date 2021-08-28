KSPCB bats for eco-friendly Ganesha Chaturthi in Karnataka

Ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has started creating awareness on the sustainable celebration of the festival, especially with regard to the immersion of the idols.

Last year, the Board launched a campaign for an eco-friendly idol, including video clips on making turmeric idols. To encourage more people to switch from painted idols, the Board has now allowed the public to upload photographs of their turmeric idols from September 8 to 10.

The Board is uploading video messages by leading personalities who speak against the commercialisation of the festival and making of idols from organic materials, including flour, turmeric and dissolvable materials.

KSPCB member secretary Srinivasulu said the campaign focuses on clean and safe Ganesh Chaturthi.