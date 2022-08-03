KSR, 5 other railway stations in B'luru to get green cover

KSR, 5 other B'luru railway stations to get green cover

The initiative aims at improving and preserving the aesthetics of the railway station premises

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 03 2022, 22:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2022, 00:05 ist
Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Railway Station in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo/ S K Dinesh

Six railway stations in the Bengaluru division, including KSR Bengaluru and the newly established Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal at Byappanahalli (SMVB), will get green cover along the tracks in a project which seeks participation of the public.

The South Western Railway (SWR) will take up the activity as per the guidelines of the Railway Board, which has recommended plantation of low-height plants, shrubs, creepers, medicinal, flowering and ornamental plants.

Apart from KSR Bengaluru and SMVB, Yelahanka, Hebbal, Channasandra and Yashwantpur stations will also be covered under the initiative aimed at improving and preserving the aesthetics of the railway station premises.

Railway authorities have sought participation of the individuals and non-governmental organisations interested in greening works. They can also send their suggestions on the project to the senior divisional engineer (coordination).

ksr railway station
Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

