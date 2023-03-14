KSRTC bus travel between B'luru, Mysuru gets costlier

KSRTC bus travel between Bengaluru, Mysuru gets costlier

The state-run transporter said it would levy a user fee of Rs 15 on every passenger travelling on Karnataka Sarige buses

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 14 2023, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2023, 02:27 ist
The user fee will be levied only on passengers who travel on buses that run exclusively on the expressway, the KSRTC said in a statement. Credit: DH Photo/ Pushkar V

Bus travel between Bengaluru and Mysuru has become costlier. 

On the day the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) began collecting tolls on a part of the 119-km Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, the KSRTC said it would pass on the burden to travellers. 

The state-run transporter said it would levy a user fee of Rs 15 on every passenger travelling on Karnataka Sarige buses, Rs 18 on Rajahamsa buses and Rs 20 on other/multi-axle buses. 

The user fee will be levied only on passengers who travel on buses that run exclusively on the expressway, the KSRTC said in a statement. 

On Tuesday, the NHAI started collecting tolls for the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta section of the newly opened expressway. Trucks/buses (two axles) have to pay Rs 460 (one-way) and Rs 690 (round trip within 24 hours). The monthly pass (50 single trips) for a bus costs Rs 15,325. 

The toll is collected at the Kaniminike toll plaza. 

