KSRTC bus travel between Bengaluru, Mysuru gets costlier

Bus travel between Bengaluru and Mysuru has become costlier.

On the day the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) began collecting tolls on a part of the 119-km Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, the KSRTC said it would pass on the burden to travellers.

The state-run transporter said it would levy a user fee of Rs 15 on every passenger travelling on Karnataka Sarige buses, Rs 18 on Rajahamsa buses and Rs 20 on other/multi-axle buses.

The user fee will be levied only on passengers who travel on buses that run exclusively on the expressway, the KSRTC said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the NHAI started collecting tolls for the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta section of the newly opened expressway. Trucks/buses (two axles) have to pay Rs 460 (one-way) and Rs 690 (round trip within 24 hours). The monthly pass (50 single trips) for a bus costs Rs 15,325.

The toll is collected at the Kaniminike toll plaza.