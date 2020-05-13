KSRTC donates nearly Rs 10 crore to CM COVID-19 Relief Fund

Employees of four state road transport corporations, whose salaries were delayed till last week due to the financial crisis caused by the lockdown, have contributed nearly Rs 10 crore from their pay to Chief Minister's COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman S Savadi, who holds the transport department portfolio, handed over a cheque of Rs 9.85 crore to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

The amount was generated from the one-day salary of officers and Employees of the KSRTC, BMTC, NEKRTC, NWKRTC.

Due to the lockdown to contain coronavirus, bus operations were stalled for the last two months and cut off the revenue generation.

"For the first time in the history of state road transport undertakings in Karnataka, the salaries of the employees are paid by the government," the KSRTC said.

Savadi thanked the chief minister for supporting the corporations and boosting the morale of employees.

Chairman of BMTC Nandeesh Reddy, Transport Department Principal Secretary Gaurav Gupta and other officials were present.